Heavy Snow Forecast for Big Island Summits

Overnight on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, the National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Winter Storm Watch, Wind Advisory and Small Craft Advisory.

3:17 AM: WINTER STORM WATCH

An upper low is expected to track over the Big Island late tonight into Thursday, then remain in place into the upcoming weekend. Cold air aloft and instability associated with this upper feature combined with plenty of moisture will bring the possibility of heavy snow for the Big Island summits midnight tonight through Friday night.

Heavy snow accumulations of 6 inches or more are possible.

The heavier bursts of snow could be accompanied by gusty winds, low visibility and lightning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow or ice accumulations that may impact the summits. Anyone planning travel to the summits, including hikers and campers, should monitor the latest forecasts and consider postponing their trip until improved weather returns.

3:17 AM: WIND ADVISORY

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from 10 a.m. this morning to 8 p.m. Thursday for Kohala.

WINDS: Northeast 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts to 50 mph.

IMPACTS: Winds this strong could down tree branches and cause localized power outages. Motorists, especially those in high profile vehicles, are urged to drive with extreme caution.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 30 mph, or gusts of at least 50 mph, are expected. Motorists should use extra caution.

327 AM: MARINE WEATHER ADVISORY

A Small Craft Advisory has been issued for the Alenuihaha Channel, and Big Island windward, leeward and SE waters until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Winds: East to NE winds 20 to 30 knots.

Seas: 7 to 12 feet.