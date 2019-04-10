Governor Releases Funds for Miloli‘i Center

Gov. David Ige released $200,000 in construction funds on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, for the Miloli‘i Community Enrichment and Historical Center on the Island of Hawai‘i.

“I want to thank Governor Ige for his support of this very special community,” said Sen. Dru Mamo Kanuha, whose district includes Miloli‘i. “Throughout years of change, Miloli’i has stood as a community with an unshakable commitment to its own unique traditions and way of life. This Community Enrichment and Historical Center will afford the opportunity to share their tradition with residents and visitors alike. We look forward to a center in Miloli’i as enriching and inspiring as the community it represents.”

Gov. Ige also recognized Sen. Kanuha’s efforts. “Mahalo for your work on behalf of the residents of your district to secure these funds,” the Governor said in a letter announcing the release of the funds. “Projects such as these are critical components of the public infrastructure and contribute to building a better home for our kupuna, keiki, and the residents of Hawai‘i.”