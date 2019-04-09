Roadway Resurfacing Work on Hualālai Street

The County of Hawai’i Department of Public Works Highway Maintenance Division will begin resurfacing work on Hualālai Street between Kapi‘olani Street and Kīlauea Avenue on Monday, April 15, 2019, to Thursday, April 18, 2019. Work is scheduled between the hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather and construction conditions permitting.

Work will be done on the Hualālai Street roadway in two phases. On April 15 and 16, from Kapi‘olani Street to Kino‘ole Street, and on April 17 and 18, from Kino‘ole Street to Kīlauea Avenue. There will be no parking along the roadway during the work period.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution as heavy vehicles will be in the work zone and are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area during the scheduled work times. Alternating lane closures will be in effect and work will be done on one lane at a time. Travel in both directions will be provided with traffic control personnel posted in the area to facilitate traffic movement. Intersections in the work zone will remain open.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, call the Highway Maintenance Division at (808) 961-8349