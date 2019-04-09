Mayor’s Breakfast Fellowship Set for May 2 

The Exchange Club of Hilo invites the community to celebrate the National Day of Prayer at the 26th Annual Mayor’s Breakfast Fellowship on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

The event will be held at 6:30 a.m. at the ‘Imiloa Sky Garden Restaurant.

This year’s celebration will include a prayer by Pastor Sheldon Lacsina of New Hope Hilo. Mayor Harry Kim will be the featured guest speaker.

The program will also include a history talk by Romy Saquing, musical prayers by Brian Tina and Melissa Isidro, and musical entertainment by Larry Dupio.

This event dates back to 1993, when then-Mayor Stephen Yamashiro and Rev. Richard Uejo worked with local religious leaders to organize an interfaith prayer breakfast for the community.

Speaking of this year’s theme, “We Support our Troops, Local Governments and Our First Responders,” event chairman Frank Lafita said that there is no greater good than serving your fellow man.

“The Exchange Club recognizes those who serve and protect our communities and our country,” Lafita said.

The Exchange Club is built upon Americanism, community activities, youth activities and the prevention of child abuse. The national organization’s goal is to spark the spirit of community service throughout the nation.

Donations for this event are $20. Breakfast includes scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, pastries, rice, muffins, fruit juice, coffee and tea.

‘Imiloa Sky Garden Restaurant is located at 600 ‘Imiloa Place in Hilo.

For tickets or further information, contact Lafita at (808) 987-9382.

Tickets will also be available at the door.