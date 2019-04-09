HPD Charges Kea‘au Man in Church Burglary

The Hawaiʻi Police Department has charged 28-year-old Scott Conol-Pavao with an array of offenses stemming from a break-in which occurred on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Police responded to a report of a man that broke into a church and when confronted left the area on a motorcycle.

Responding officers found the suspect on the motorcycle and stopped him. During the investigation, Conol-Pavao was found to have a bench warrant, and the investigation into the break-in led to him being identified as the person who broke into the church.

A search warrant was also executed on a backpack that he had in his possession and police recovered drugs and associated paraphernalia.

Conol-Pavao is currently being held on $14,000.00 bail pending a court appearance Wednesday, April 10.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.