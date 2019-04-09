Elison Hosting Home Buyers Workshop April 13

Do you dream of owning your own home, but don’t know where to start? Minoo Elison, principal broker/owner of Connect Hawaii will sponsor a free Waimea Home Buyers Workshop on Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Mana Christian ‘Ohana Annex 67-1182 Lindsey Road in Kamuela. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m.

The workshop educates attendees on the steps of the home buying process so they are empowered to make good decisions and have a positive experience. This workshop is part of an ongoing real estate education series to be offered by Elison and Connect Hawaii. Register online.

Elison held the Kona Home Buyer’s Workshop in February. Participants Jen and Sande Henkle said of their experience: “As we have found out the hard way, buying a home can be like a roller coaster ride. After this workshop we felt more at ease about what to expect next, what we should and shouldn’t do, and how things work here in Hawai‘i. Finally, she is always happy to answer any questions you have and gives great advice.”

Elison plans to offer additional workshops in the next two months, including a Seller’s Workshop Saturday, April 27, and a Landlord Workshop on Saturday, May 11. Both events will be held at Suite Possibilities Conference Room, 75-5915 Walua Road in Kailua-Kona.

“Over time, home values in Hawai‘i will continue to rise,” said Elison. “It’s important for our community to have access to this information so they can take advantage of today’s market and build a foundation in real estate for their future.”

Studies show that home ownership is good for business. Homeowners make better employees, with longer retention rates and better overall productivity and performance at work. With Hawai‘i’s low unemployment rate of around 3%, this workshop is a valuable resource for employers and entrepreneurs who want to find a way to set their company apart so they can attract and retain talent. Many top companies are adding home buyers assistance to medical and vacation benefits to offer a more competitive advantage to potential employees. Employees will often opt for a better benefits package over a higher salary alone, as it contributes to an increased quality of life for them and their families. With the rising cost of homes and land in Hawai‘i, home buyers assistance programs can make a marked difference for employees to be able to live and work in their community long term.