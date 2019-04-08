Kahele for Congress Releases First Quarter Fundraising Results

The Kahele for Congress Committee reports that in the two months since the campaign’s launch, it has raised $250,194.38 from 3,231 donors, with an average contribution of $77.44, for the FEC quarter ending March 31, 2019. More detailed information on donations will be available when the Committee files it’s report with the Federal Elections Commission on April 15.

State Sen. Kai Kahele also released the following statement:

“When I announced my candidacy just 78 days ago in my home town of Hilo, I could have never imagined the overwhelming amount of support the people of Hawaiʻi have showed me. I am grateful and humbled by the faith and confidence they are putting in my campaign for Congress. It is a long road ahead, but as our first quarter fundraising numbers show, we will have the resources to build a solid foundation for what will be one of the largest grassroots campaigns in the state. I look forward to continuing my travels across the district and hearing directly from the people on what their concerns are and how I can best represent them in Washington, DC. If elected, being their voice in Congress will be my sole focus and number one priority.”

Kahele is running to represent Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. In addition to his strong fundraising figures, he has earned the early support of three of Hawai‘i’s former Governors. Governors John D. Waiheʻe III, Benjamin J. Cayetano and Neil Abercrombie also serve as honorary Co-Chairs of the Kahele for Congress Committee.