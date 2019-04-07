New Rideshare Pickup Open at HNL

A third rideshare pickup location is now open at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, according to a Hawai’i Department of Transportation Airports Division’s April 2019 press release. The new pickup area is located on the second level center median outside of Lobby 5.

“The additional location was established in part to relieve congestion at the pickup areas, especially during the peak hours between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily,” HDOT Airports Division Deputy Director Ross Higashi said. “The original two zones were at the ends of the airport and the new location is more central which should add greater efficiency.”

Transportation Network Companies such as Uber and Lyft will notify the customer which pickup location to use during the order confirmation process.

TNCs must meet specific insurance requirements under state law, pay the associated fees and satisfy other requirements designated in Hawaiʻi Administrative Rule 19-20.1 to operate at the airports.

The two original pickup locations are located on the second floor median outside of Lobbies 2 and 8.

A map highlighting the three rideshare pickup zones is also available online.