Hawai‘i County FD Responds to Siting of Body Off Hawi

Hawai‘i County Fire Department officials located a body floating in the waters off the shore of Hawi on the Big Island on Sunday, April 7, 2019, the department reported at about 1:30 p.m.

Officials reported locating the body of a diver in the water as a shark circled it just before noon.

After several attempts, rescue personnel were unable to bring it to shore.

Officials are reportedly treating it as a missing persons case at this time.

The Hawai‘i Fire Department has not issued an official press release on the incident yet.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.