Hawai‘i County FD Responds to Siting of Body Off Hawi

Hawai‘i County FD Responds to Siting of Body Off HawiApril 7, 2019, 2:30 PM HST (Updated April 7, 2019, 2:42 PM)
Hawai‘i County Fire Department officials located a body floating in the waters off the shore of Hawi on the Big Island on Sunday, April 7, 2019, the department reported at about 1:30 p.m.
Officials reported locating the body of a diver in the water as a shark circled it just before noon.
SPONSORED VIDEO
After several attempts, rescue personnel were unable to bring it to shore.
Officials are reportedly treating it as a missing persons case at this time.
The Hawai‘i Fire Department has not issued an official press release on the incident yet.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.