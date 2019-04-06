Gov. Ige Appoints Kamehameha Educator to BOE

Gov. David Ige has appointed Damien Kaimana Barcarse to the Board of Education’s Hawai‘i County seat.

Barcarse has worked at Kamehameha Schools since 2013, most recently as the West Hawai‘i regional director. Previously, Barcarse served as the director of the Hawaiian Cultural Based Education Department, as well as interim director/senior project manager and coordinator at the Aina Based Education Department at Kamehameha Schools.

Prior to joining Kamehameha Schools, Barcarse was a staff member and lecturer of ethno-zoology and voyaging and navigation at the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo’s Hawaiian Studies Division. He is also a DJ and program producer for KWXX-FM.

Barcarse’s three-year term begins on July 1, 2019. He will replace Patricia Bergin.

Gov. Ige has also re-appointed Kenneth Uemura to the City and County of Honolulu seat and Bruce Voss to the at-large seat on the BOE. Both Uemura and Voss also begin their three-year terms on July 1, 2019.

All three appointees are subject to Senate confirmation.