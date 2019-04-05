Hilo Crime Report: March 2019

The Hawai‘i Police Department’s Hilo Community Police section responded to nine burglaries, one robbery, 14 assaults, 10 vehicle break-ins and 12 vehicle thefts in March 2019.

9 Burglaries

3-10: 200 block of W. Na‘auao St. Entry made through breaking window. Appliances taken.

3-12: Hilo High school. Unknown how entry was made. School related items taken.

3-12: 800 block of Komohana St. Unknown how entry was made. Weed whacker taken.

3-18: 100 block of W. Kawailani St. Unknown how entry was made. Misc. items taken.

3-19: 100 block of Mauna Loa St. Entry made through removing window screen. Misc. items taken.

3-22: 300 block of Ohukea St. Unknown how entry was made. Misc. items taken.

3-23: 100 block of Mauna Loa St. Suspect was Arrested and Charged.

3-24: 800 block of Ahuna Rd. Unknown how entry was made. Misc. items taken.

3-26: 2300 block of Kalanianaole St. Unknown how entry was made. Misc. items taken.

1 Robbery

3-26: Macy’s Department Store. Employee assaulted by a shoplifter.

14 Assaults

3-1: 700 block of Piilani St. Minor injuries.

3-2: 100 block of Kanoelehua Ave. Minor injuries.

3-2: Keaukaha area. Broken jaw.

3-2: Waiakea Intermediate School. Minor injury.

3-7: 400 block of Waianuenue Ave. Minor injury.

3-8: Hale Nani jail. Minor injury.

3-10: Naniloa Hotel. Minor injury.

3-12: Hawaii Community Correctional Center. Minor injuries.

3-16: Hale Nani Correctional Center. Minor injuries.

3-20: Hawaii Community Correctional Center. Minor injuries.

3-21: Unknown location. Minor injury.

3-22: 100 block of Keawe St. Minor injury.

3-25: Hawaii Community Correctional Center. Minor injuries.

3-25: Hale Nani Correctional Center. Minor injuries.

47% of the assaults reported occurred at a correctional facility.

10 Vehicle Break-In’s

3-4: 200 block of Kapiolani St. Door lock was broken. Misc. items taken.

3-6: Walmart parking lot. Unknown how entry was made. Misc. items taken.

3-17: Kalakaua Park parking stall. Cut open soft top roof. Misc items taken.

3-21: 200 block of Ponahawaii St. Vehicle door. Misc items taken.

3-22: Waiakea Villas. Window was pushed down. Misc items taken.

3-21: Hilo Armory parking lot. Cut open soft top roof. Misc items taken.

3-26: Maili Terrace Apt. Unknown how entry was made. Misc. items taken.

3-28: Kilauea 7-11. Vehicle was left open. Misc items taken.

3-29: 500 block of Alenaio Ln. Suspect was arrested and charged.

3-29: 100 block of Wainaku St. Door lock was damaged. Misc items taken.

12 Auto Thefts

3-6 :Home Depot parking lot. Unknown how entry was made.

3-8: 300 block of Kawailani St. Motorcycle, unknown means.

3-11: 200 block of Kamehameha Ave. Unknown how entry was made.

3-14: Bayfront parking lot, across from the soccer fields. Unknown how entry was made.

3-18: 300 block of Kauila St. Unknown how entry was made.

3-20: 100 block of Holomua St. Unknown how entry was made.

3-20: 100 block of Puueo St. Vehicle taken by an acquaintance

3-23: Target parking lot. Unknown how entry was made.

3-28: Enterprise Rental Car. Customer failed to return the vehicle.

3-30: Mooheau Bus Terminal parking lot. Unknown how entry was made.

3-31: Keone St. Vehicle taken by an acquaintance.

3-31: 100 block of Kanoelehua Ave. Unknown how entry was made.

HILO HPD HIGHLIGHTS

During February, Hilo Community Police trained 12 new officers for bike patrol.

In partnership with community members and business owners, Hilo Community Police will participate in Mayor Harry Kim’s “Vision Zero” initiative. It’s goal is to reduce the number of vehicle-related deaths to zero. The department will be looking at all avenues in achieving this goal and appreciates any input.

To report a reckless driver, click here.

The 89th police recruit class is scheduled to “hit the road” Oct 1, with the 90th recruit class to follow on Dec. 1.

Those interested in becoming a police officer or know some one who is can click here for more information.

To find out who’s in jail and when they’re getting out, click here.

Crime Prevention

With the Merrie Monarch Festival just around the corner, Hilo police would like to remind attendees to lock any valuables you may have in the trunk of your car when leaving it unattended. The HPD Bike Patrol will be on duty to help keep an eye on things.

