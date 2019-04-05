Gov. Ige Appoints Human Resources Development Deputy Director

Gov. David Ige has appointed Andrew Garrett as deputy director of the state Department of Human Resources Development. Garrett has served as associate vice president of post-acute care and operations at the Healthcare Association of Hawai‘i since 2015.

Previously, he was acting president/CEO at the Hawai‘i Institute for Public Affairs, where he also served as a project director. Garrett was also vice president of community building at Communications Pacific.

A graduate of the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, Garrett has a Master of Public Administration.

He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Hawai‘i Pacific Gerontological Society, Malama Māno, and the Mānoa Girls Athletic Club—where he’s also head coach for softball and volleyball. Garrett also chairs the Chamber of Commerce of Hawai‘i’s Public Health Fund Committee.

Garrett’s appointment is not subject to Senate confirmation.