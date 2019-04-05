42nd Annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards Final Ballot Announced

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

The final ballot has been announced for 2019’s 42nd Annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, which includes the names of some of Hawai‘i’s most iconic musicians, songwriters and producers.

The annual awards show will spotlight standout artists in 36 different categories, including two new categories, Hawaiian EP Release of the Year and Contemporary Acoustic Album of the Year.

The public is encouraged to cast their vote for Favorite Entertainer of the Year “People’s Choice” Award which is awarded to the public’s favorite solo artist or music group.

Online voting is open to the public now and closes on Friday, April 12, 2019, at midnight.

“In its 42nd year, the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards show has evolved into more than just an awards show,” said Pali Ka‘aihue, president of the Hawai‘i Academy of Recording Arts. “The event represents an annual gathering of the biggest names in Hawai‘i’s music industry coming together to celebrate one another’s success on and off the stage. From artists to composers, Hawai’i is home to a growing list of talented individuals in music and we look forward to another memorable evening honoring their accomplishments as they continue to represent the beautiful state of Hawai‘i.”

Winners from each category will be recognized on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the 42nd Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards at the Hawai‘i Convention Center. Tickets typically sell out and start at $180 for general admission, $150 for kama‘āina, and are $250 for premium seats. To purchase call (808) 593-9424 or go online.

Finalists are selected by just under 600 members of the Hawai‘i Academy of Recording Arts (HARA).

A selection of this year’s 2019 Nā Hōkū Hanohano finalists are included below.

For a full list of finalists in all categories, click here.

Album of the Year

Best album release of the year

• ALOHA FROM NĀ HOA, Nā Hoa (NH Records), Ikaika Blackburn, Keoni Souza, and Halehaku Seabury, producers

• LEI LEHUA, Mark Yamanaka (Hulu Kūpuna Productions), Mark Yamanaka and Kellen Paik, producers

• NĀ WAI ‘EHĀ, Nā Wai ‘Ehā (NWE Records), Dave Tucciarone and Nā Wai ‘Ehā, producers

• NO ‘ANE‘I, Kalani Pe‘a (Kalani Pe‘a Music, LLC), Dave Tucciarone, Kalani Pe‘a, and Allan B. Cool, producers

• UA KŌ, UA ‘ĀINA, Keauhou (Keauhou), Keauhou, producer

Single of the Year

Best-recorded performance of a song released as a single in either physical (CD) or digital format

• HEARTSTRINGS, Kolohe Kai (RKD Inc.)

• MORNING DRIVE, Mark Yamanaka (Hulu Kūpuna Productions)

• MY HAWAII (WILL ALWAYS BE HERE), Kamuela Kahoanao (Green Light Go HI Productions)

• PU‘U KEKA‘A, Mondokane/Amy Hanaiali‘i (Coconut Gold Records)

• TALK WITH YOU AGAIN, John Keawe (John Keawe – Homestead Productions)

Female Vocalist of the Year

Best performance by a female artist

• AJA, for Pilina (no label listed)

• ANUHEA, for Follow Me: Deluxe Hawaii Edition (Sono Record Group/AnuheaJams)

• KARLIE G, for Have Fun (Karlie Goya)

• MAGGIE HERRON, for Ton of Trouble, A (Herron Song Records)

• CINDY PAULOS, for Peace, Music, and Poems (Bright Light Productions)

Male Vocalist of the Year

Best performance by a male artist

• NATHAN AWEAU, for Mau Loa (Bass Plus Music Arts)

• SEAN NA‘AUAO, for Nā Keiki O Hawai‘i (Maliona Records)

• CYRIL PAHINUI, for Marketplace (Pahinui Productions)

• KALANI PE‘A, for No ‘Ano‘i (Kalani Pe‘a Music LLC)

• MARK YAMANAKA, for Lei Lehua (Hulu Kūpuna Productions)

Group of the Year

Best performance by a vocal duo or group

• EKOLU, for Ekolu Music 3: For Hawai‘i (Waiehu Records)

• KEAUHOU, for Ua Kō, Ua ‘Āina (Keauhou)

• NĀ HOA, for Aloha from Nā Hoa (NH Records)

• NĀ WAI ‘EHĀ, for Nā Wai ‘Ehā (NWE Records)

• WAIPUNA, for Waipuna (Poki Records)

Most Promising Artist of the Year

Most promising first-recorded effort as a featured artist or group.

• POMAIKA‘I BROWN, for Pomai Duets – At the Piano with Legendary Friends (Pomai Records)

• DESHANNON HIGA, for Words Cannot Express (Wind and Song Productions)

• KEONI KU, for Keoni Ku (Tribal Treble Records)

• NĀ WAI ‘EHĀ, for Nā Wai ‘Ehā (NWE Records)

• KALEO PHILLIPS, for E Mama (Maui Tribe Records)

• LEATO S. SAVINI, for Ku‘u Home ‘O Wai‘anae (Tulipa Style LLC)

The Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards is one of Mele Mei’s 2019 signature events. Mele Mei, which translates to “May Hawaiian Music Month,” features a number of musical performances throughout the Hawaiian Islands. The celebration provides both residents and visitors from around the world a chance to immerse themselves in the islands’ local music and culture. This year’s schedule of performances will take place at various hotels and venues statewide and feature entertainment from ‘ukulele and steel guitar to traditional Hawaiian music and hula.