Small Craft Advisory in Effect for Big Island Waters

The National Weather Service reports that a Small Craft Advisory is now in effect until 6 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, for Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.

Winds: East winds to 25 knots

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory indicates inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these hazardous conditions.