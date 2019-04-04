AD
Small Craft Advisory in Effect for Big Island Waters

By Big Island Now
April 4, 2019, 3:54 PM HST (Updated April 4, 2019, 3:54 PM)
The National Weather Service reports that a Small Craft Advisory is now in effect until 6 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, for Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.

Winds: East winds to 25 knots

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory indicates inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these hazardous conditions.

