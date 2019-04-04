Puna District Crime Report: March 2019

The Hawai‘i Police Department’s Puna Community Police responded to 16 burglaries, 41 thefts and 11 assaults in the Puna District in March 2019.

Students and Faculty of Keonepoko Elementary School teamed up with the Hawai‘i Police Department to remind motorists of safe driving habits.

On March 8 and 11, 2019, students, faculty and police officers conducted sign waving events fronting Keonepoko Elementary School. The two day event consisted of approximately 60 students, two faculty members and police officers from the Community Policing Section, School Resource Officers and Traffic Enforcement Officers.

The message from the sign waving was to remind motorists that the school zone speed limit is 25 mph and 20 mph when the lights are flashing, to always wear your seatbelt and do not use your mobile device while driving.

Fines for the above violations are as follows:

Speeding in a School Zone: $322

Mobile Electronic Device Prohibited, School/Construction Zone: $347

No Seatbelt: $107

Following these events, officers reinforced the message by issuing citations to violators in the area.

On March 23, 2019, the nonprofit organization, Malama O Puna, in conjunction with students from the Big Island Youth Challenge, and the Hawai‘i Police Department conducted a beautification project on the Pāhoa roundabout.

The nonprofit organization led by Rene Siracusa coordinated a joint effort with 12 members of the Hawai‘i Youth Challenge/staff, and the Hawai‘i Police Department in removing the weeds near the Pāhoa roundabout. Siracusa obtained the proper permits from the state to have weeds pulled and foliage replanted in three medians around the roundabout. The youths continuously pulled the weeds and filled up bags which Siracusa disposed of in the green waste at the Pāhoa Transfer Station. The officer directed traffic to ensure the safety of all persons working in the area. The weeds will be maintained by the Youth Challenge quarterly.

Siracusa is working with other business and volunteers to have foliage donated and replanted.

Pāhoa Station (Puna District)

Hours: 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (except weekends and holidays)

Commander: Captain Kenneth Quiocho, (808) 965-2716

Police station location: 15-2615 Keaʻau-Pāhoa Road

District boundaries: the South Hilo District at Pāpaʻi/the Kaʻū district at Keauhou Landing

For police service, call the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

In an emergency, call 911.