Maritime Heavy Weather & Hurricane Plan Informational Meetings Scheduled

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) Harbors Division and the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) is conducting informational meetings on the Islands of Hawai‘i, Maui, Kaua‘i and O‘ahu regarding preparations by the maritime community ahead of storms this coming hurricane season, which begins June 1 through Nov. 30, 2019.

The meetings will be held at the following locations and times:

Hawai‘i Island

Tuesday, April 9, from 9 to 11 a.m.

West Hawai‘i Council Chambers (Building A)

75-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway

Kailua-Kona

Maui

Wednesday, April 10, from 9 to 11 a.m.

NOAA Humpback Whale Sanctuary

726 South Kihei Road

Kihei

Kaua‘i

Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Coast Guard Station Kaua‘i

3070 Waapa Road A

Līhue

O‘ahu

Friday, April 12, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Honolulu Harbor, Pier 19

Kukahi Street makai from Nimitz Highway

Honolulu

Hawai‘i is on alert for Hurricane Season. HDOT works closely with the Captain of the Port of the USCG and its team, along with our industry partners the Hawai‘i Harbors Users Group (HHUG). This creates the Unified Seaport Incident Command Structure and our sole collective priority is to ensure that Hawai‘i’s commercial ports remain open as the lifeline for Hawai‘i’s communities for food, medical supplies, clothing, household goods and practically everything we consume.

Part of the strategy for ensuring that our commercial ports remain open before, during and after storms, is the evacuation of all commercial harbors of all vessels capable of sailing away from storm conditions to protect the safety and health of the crew and removing and securing all cargo and containers in our yards to minimize and prevent the hazards caused by flying debris.

Pursuant to Annex C of the USCG Captain of the Port Sector Honolulu “Maritime Heavy Weather & Hurricane Plan”

The Captain of the Port Honolulu will close ports and waterways whenever conditions pose an unacceptably high risk to vessel and facility safety. Post heavy weather recovery emphasis is put on immediate surveys of channel blockage and prioritization of steps necessary to resume essential, then normal vessel traffic.

Ocean going vessels of 300 gross tons or more will be required to leave the port. Vessels of 200 to 300 gross tons will be required to leave the port unless they have received the Captain of the Port’s permission to remain.

Vessels under 200 gross tons planning to stay in port during a heavy weather event are required to submit a mooring plan for approval by the Captain of the Port and HDOT.

For more information, visit the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation, Harbors Division Hurricane Preparedness website.