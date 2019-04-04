Kurtistown Man Charged With Various Firearm Offenses

The Hawai‘i Police Department reports that a 56-year-old Kurtistown man is in police custody charged on Thursday, April 4, 2019, with a variety of firearm offenses.

Police arrested Randolph Lee Yates after he was transported to the hospital on a medical issue, and found to be in possession of two loaded handguns.

As part of the protocol at the hospital security personnel utilized a metal detector commonly referred to as a “wand” to check Yates. During the check, security personnel were alerted to the potential of a large metal object. A safety check was performed that lead to the discovery of two loaded handguns. One of the handguns was found to have the serial numbers that identify the gun to be scratched off the weapon.

Police, after conferring with the office of the prosecuting attorney, charged the man with two counts of altering of identification marks, two counts of registration mandatory, permit to acquire, place to keep a firearm, two counts carrying or possessing a loaded firearm on a public highway.

Yates is being held on $13,500.00 bail pending a court appearance Friday, April 5.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.