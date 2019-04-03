USGS Seeks Earthquake Hazards Research Proposals

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) is currently soliciting project proposals for Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 grants on earthquake hazards science and is authorized to award up to $7 million total. Interested researchers can apply online under funding opportunity number G19AS00033. Applications are due May 29, 2019.

The grants offered through the USGS Earthquake Hazards Program are a long-standing effort that significantly contributes to the advancement of earthquake research. The Earthquake Hazards Program encourages submission of new ideas that would provide more accurate and timely earthquake information, better characterize earthquake sources, and reduce uncertainty in earthquake-hazard and risk assessments. USGS also seeks proposals that will help to mitigate earthquake losses and better inform the public about earthquakes and earthquake safety, such as earthquake early warning or other scientific efforts that will lead to reduced risk. The complete list of FY2020 EHP science research priorities is included in the grants solicitation found online.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Every year, the USGS invites innovative earthquake research proposals from colleges and universities, state and local offices, non-profit organizations, private institutions, unaffiliated scientists, engineers, and foreign organizations. Past funded grants projects include:

Nevada seismicity studies for input to hazard assessments, clusters and sequences, source physics, and ground motions;

paleoseismic investigation of the Eastern Tennessee Seismic Zone;

determining the distribution of slip across the Northern San Andreas Fault System through long-term fault slip rates on the Rodgers Creek Fault;

analysis of earthquake data from the Greater Los Angeles Basin and adjacent offshore area of Southern California;

initial development of Alaska community seismic velocity models; and

improved models for site amplification in sedimentary basins.

A complete list of previously funded projects and reports can be found on the USGS EHP external research support website.