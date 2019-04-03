Preparing for Your Career Success Workshop Set for April 11

Soon-to-be graduates from high school or college or new career seekers are invited to Hawai‘i Community College – Pālamanui for the free workshop called “Preparing for Your Career Success” on Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

This workshop will be co-presented by Connie Aderinto, director of Human Resources, and Tawny Hanakeawe, Human Resources manager, both from the Mauna Kea Resort.

Attendees will have the opportunity to earn what employers are looking for while interviewing, how to dress for success, what to expect in an interview and other valuable tips for creating career success.

This workshop is hosted by the University Center, West Hawai‘i, will be held in Limuwai 194 (STEM Lab) at the Hawai’i Community College – Palamanui campus in North Kona.

RSVPs are requested. To RSVP or for more information, contact Educational Specialist Carrie Kuwada Phipps at carriekp@hawaii.edu or (808) 969-8808.