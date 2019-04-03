Kona Historical Society Recieves $600K Grant

Gov. David Ige released a $600,000 grant-in-aid to the Kona Historical Society on April 3, 2019, for the construction of a gallery and museum on the Island of Hawai‘i.

“Over the past 40 years, the Kona Historical Society has served our community well,” said Senator Dru Mamo Kanuha, whose district will include the new gallery. “I want to thank Governor Ige for his efforts and look forward to 40 more years of KHS preserving and sharing the illustrious history of Kona.”

In a letter announcing the release of the grant funding, Gov. Ige recognized the work it took to bring the funds to Kona.

“Mahalo for your work on behalf of the residents of your district to secure these funds,” Gov. Ige said. “Projects such as these are critical components of the public infrastructure and contribute to building a better home for our kūpuna, keiki and the residents of Hawai‘i.”