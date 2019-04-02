Small Craft Advisory in Effect for Big Island

3:32 AM, Tuesday, April 2, 2019

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 10 a.m. this morning to 6 a.m. Thursday for Alenuihaha Channel, and Big Island leeward and SE waters.

Winds and Seas: NE to east winds to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.