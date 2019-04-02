NHCH Offering Scholarhip Opportunities

North Hawai‘i Community Hospital is offering several college scholarship opportunities.

The Peggy Dineen-Orsini Scholarship offers $2,000 to a resident of Hawai‘i County who is enrolled in or accepted for enrollment in a National League of Nursing accredited program in Hawai‘i or on the mainland. Private donors fund this scholarship in memory of Peggy Dineen-Orsini, who was a registered nurse at North Hawai‘i Community Hospital from 1996 to 2004, remembered for her compassion for her patients, colleagues and friends.

Hawai‘i Emergency Physicians Associated, Inc. is offering a $3,000 scholarship is for a graduating high school student with demonstrated financial need. Applicants must be high school seniors from Hawai‘i Preparatory Academy, Parker School, Kohala High School, or Kanu O Ka ‘aina Public Charter School, and enrolled full-time during their scholarship year.

Applications are available online, see About Us/Community Benefit. Completed applications and required documents must be received or postmarked by May 31, 2019. Mail completed applications and required documents to North Hawai‘i Community Hospital, Attention: Development Department, 67-1125 Mamalahoa Highway, Kamuela, HI 96743.

For more information, contact the Development Department at North Hawai’i Community Hospital at

(808) 881-4420.