Missing: David James Nall, 36, Hilo

By Big Island Now
April 2, 2019, 4:15 PM HST (Updated April 2, 2019, 4:15 PM)
The Hawai‘i Police Department is looking for 36-year-old David James Nall of Hilo, who is described as a beings 5-feet-9-inches, 165 pounds, green eyes, and short brown hair. He may be in the company of 32-year-old Leesa Uyeshiro.

David James Nall. HPD Photo.

Nall was last seen in Hilo at the beginning of (March) and has not been seen since. He may be operating a black, 2005 Nissan, SUV with Hawaii license plate HFB-222.

Leesa Uyeshiro. HPD Photo.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Gabriel Wilson of the South Hilo Patrol Division at (808) 961-2213.

