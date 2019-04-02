HPD Identifies Victim in Old Saddle Road Collision

The Hawai‘i Police Department reports that a 67-year-old Waikoloa woman died following a single-vehicle collision Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Waimea, 0.5 miles West of the 45-mile marker of Old Saddle Road, Route 200.

She has been identified as Elisa Eubank.

Responding to an 11:18 a.m. call, police determined that a white 2002 Ford Thunderbird convertible sedan had been traveling West on Old Saddle Road when the vehicle lost control and crashed into the grassy embankment causing the vehicle to roll and overturn onto its roof. The operator was transported to the North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital for injuries sustained in the collision. The front passenger, Elisa Eubank, was unresponsive at the scene and was later pronounced dead at the North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital at 12:06 p.m.

Police believe inattention and speed were factors in this crash, but it is not immediately known if alcohol and drugs were factors.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229.

This is the 4th traffic fatality this year compared with seven at this time last year.