Special Marine Warning Issued for Big Island Windward Waters

Special Marine Warning Issued for Big Island Windward WatersApril 1, 2019, 5:59 PM HST (Updated April 1, 2019, 6:00 PM)
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Special Marine Warning for Big Island Windward waters on Monday, April 1, 2019, until 6:15 p.m.
At 5:26 p.m., a strong thunderstorm was located just off the Hāmākua coast near Honoka‘a, moving east at 10 knots.
HAZARD: Wind gusts 34 knots or greater and small hail.
IMPACT: Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. The strong thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:
- Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes.
- Wind gusts 34 knots or greater, small hail, high waves, dangerous lightning, and heavy rain are possible with this storm.