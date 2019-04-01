AD
Special Marine Warning Issued for Big Island Windward Waters

By Big Island Now
April 1, 2019, 5:59 PM HST (Updated April 1, 2019, 6:00 PM)
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Special Marine Warning for Big Island Windward waters on Monday, April 1, 2019, until 6:15 p.m.

At 5:26 p.m., a strong thunderstorm was located just off the Hāmākua coast near Honoka‘a, moving east at 10 knots.

HAZARD: Wind gusts 34 knots or greater and small hail.

IMPACT: Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. The strong thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

  • Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes.
  • Wind gusts 34 knots or greater, small hail, high waves, dangerous lightning, and heavy rain are possible with this storm.
