Oliveira Named President of Pacific Tsunami Museum Board

At the beginning of Tsunami Awareness Month, the Pacific Tsunami Museum reports that former Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency head Darryl Oliveira has been named president of the museum’s board of directors.

The Pacific Tsunami Museum, located in Downtown Hilo and serving Hawaiʻi and the Pacific, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives through tsunami education and disaster preparedness.

“We are excited to welcome Darryl Oliveira to the Pacific Tsunami Museum ʻohana,” said Pacific Tsunami Museum Executive Director Marlene Murray. “He was a great partner in his time at Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense, and his dedication to community safety is a great match to our museum’s mission.”

“It is an honor to serve our community through the good work of the Pacific Tsunami Museum. Education and preparation is key to surviving any disaster,” Oliveira said.

A native of Hilo and graduate of Hilo High School, Oliveira’s career in public safety began as a Hawaiʻi Fire Department paramedic in 1980. He rose through the ranks until named Fire Chief in 2002. Oliveira served as fire chief fornine years. After a brief retirement, he returned to service as head of Civil Defense in 2013.

Oliveira served as head of Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense from 2013–2016, a busy period that included Hurricane Iselle that ravaged Puna, a lava flow that entered Pāhoa Town, and an outbreak of dengue fever. He also oversaw preparations for and response to numerous tsunami threats throughout his public safety career.

These days, Oliveira is the safety and internal control manager at HPM. In addition to his service with the museum, he serves on the Community Action Network of Community First and on the board of Hawaiʻi Care Choices.

Oliveira joins Pacific Tsunami Museum board members Kēhaulani Costa, Chris Harrison, Patrick Kahawaiolaʻa, Manuel Mattos, Stephanie Nagata, Patricia Okamura, Barry Taniguchi, Jim Wilson and Jerel Yamamoto.