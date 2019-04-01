New Ride Share Pick Up Location Established at HNL

Big Island residents who use ride sharing companies at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) have a new location to be picked up at.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division reports the opening of a third Transportation Network Company (TNC) pick up location at HNL effective April 2, 2019. The new ride share pick up area is located on the second level center median outside Lobby 5. The original pick up locations are also located on the second floor median outside Lobbies 2 and 8.

“The additional location was established in part to relieve congestion at the pick up areas, especially during the peak hours between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily,” said Deputy Director Ross Higashi, Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Airports Division. “The original two zones were at the ends of the airport and the new location is more central which should add greater efficiency.”

The TNC’s, such as Uber and Lyft, will notify the customer which pick up location to use during the order confirmation process.

TNC’s must meet specific insurance requirements as specified by state law, pay the associated fees and satisfy other requirements designated in Hawai‘i Administrative Rule 19-20.1 to operate at the airports.