Hawaiian Airlines Launches Service Between OGG & SMF

Hawaiian Airlines launched daily, nonstop service between Kahului, Maui (OGG) and Sacramento (SMF) on Monday, April 1, 2019, giving West Coast travelers enhanced access to Hawai‘i’s Valley Isle.

The new connection will be serviced by the airline’s new fuel-efficient A321neo aircraft, equipped with 16 luxurious leather recliners in First Class, 44 Extra Comfort premium economy seats, and 129 Main Cabin economy seats.