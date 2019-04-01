AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Hawaiian Airlines Launches Service Between OGG & SMF

By Big Island Now
April 1, 2019, 1:08 PM HST (Updated April 1, 2019, 1:08 PM)
×

Hawaiian Airlines launched daily, nonstop service between Kahului, Maui (OGG) and Sacramento (SMF) on Monday, April 1, 2019, giving West Coast travelers enhanced access to Hawai‘i’s Valley Isle.

Hawaiian Airlines Launches Service Between OGG and HNL. PC: Hawaiian Airlines

The new connection will be serviced by the airline’s new fuel-efficient A321neo aircraft, equipped with 16 luxurious leather recliners in First Class, 44 Extra Comfort premium economy seats, and 129 Main Cabin economy seats.

Hawaiian celebrated the departure of its inaugural flight by welcoming guests at the gate with fresh orchid lei. PC: Hawaiian Airlines

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments