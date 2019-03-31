West Hawai‘i County Band Announces Next Free Friday

The West Hawai‘i County Band, a 20+ piece concert band, reports that April Jewels, will be the next concert in the Free Friday series. The concert will be presented on Friday, April 12 at Hale Halawai County Park on Ali‘i Drive in Kailua-Kona. The performance starts at 6:30 p.m.

The band will present an hour of concert band music selected from the band’s extensive repertoire, which includes jazz favorites including a medley entitled Big Band Favorites, Broadway show tunes featuring music from Ms Saigon, the classics, Hawaiian traditional and of course a march or two.

Come and enjoy live band music performed by musicians from all walks of life who live right in your own community. The artistic director of the West Hawai‘i County Band is Bernaldo Evangalista.

This concert series is brought to you in part by the County of Hawai‘i Parks and Recreation Department and the West Hawai‘i County Band Friends.

SPONSORED VIDEO

For more information visit the band’s website.

The West Hawai‘i County Band is a community and civic band comprised of approximately 20 musicians from all walks of life. The band is supported in part by the County of Hawai‘i Parks and Recreation Department. The band rehearses weekly and performs regular monthly concerts at Hale Halawai at 75-5760 Ali‘i Drive in Kailua-Kona. In addition the band can be heard at parades and civic events in the community throughout the year.