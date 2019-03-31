Walter Gomes III Arrested

The Hawai‘i Police Department reports that Walter Gomes III has been arrested with no incident in the South Kona area by Kona Patrol officers on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

At about 7:07 p.m., Wednesday, March 20, 2019, patrol officers responded to the Kona Community Hospital, where a female party had been transported by private vehicle for a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police began to look for a suspect, identified as 41-year-old Gomes.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.