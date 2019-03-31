High School Students Recognized at 12th Annual Robotics Competition

High School Students Recognized at 12th Annual Robotics CompetitionMarch 31, 2019, 9:25 AM HST (Updated March 31, 2019, 9:25 AM)
McKinley High School, Waialua High School, and China Urban Youth Robotics Alliance (Shanghai, China) were named the regional winners at this weekend’s FIRST Robotics Competition Hawai‘i Regional held at the University of Hawai‘i Stan Sheriff Center.
Held Friday and Saturday, March 29 and 30, 2019, 36 local, national, and international high school teams competed for a chance to participate in the World Championships on April 17-20 in Houston, Texas.
Along with the three regional winners, four other high school teams—‘Iolani, Moloka‘i, Maui and Maryknoll—will also head to the world championships.
Attended by thousands of fans, families, educators and industry leaders, the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics Competition Hawai‘i Regional awarded several teams with honors that rewarded design excellence, competitive play, sportsmanship and high impact partnerships between schools, businesses and communities.
With the hope of winning one of several coveted awards, high school students worked with professional mentors to design and build a robot over a six-week period that solved a problem using a kit of parts and a standard set of rules.
“Each team clearly demonstrated teamwork, professionalism and strategic thinking in solving the competition’s challenges,” said Lenny Klompus, president and chair of Friends of Hawai‘i Robotics. “With the sustained support of the Hawai‘i robotics ‘ohana—including dedicated corporate sponsors McDonald’s of Hawai‘i, FedEx, Alaska Airlines, Booz Allen Hamilton, Bank of Hawai‘i and Hawaiian Telcom—this robotics competition will continue to grow and inspire students to study math, science and engineering.”
Winners of the FIRST Robotics Competition 2019 Hawai‘i Robotics Regional include:
Award Categories:
Regional Chairman’s Award**
Sakura Tempest (Edogawa-Ku, Japan)
FIRST Team 6909
Engineering Inspiration Award**
‘Iolani High School
FIRST Team 2438
Woodie Flowers Finalist Award
Matthew Fagen, Taipei American School (Taipei, Taiwan)
FIRST Team 4253
Outstanding Volunteer of the Year Award
Teri Nobriga, Regional Planning Committee Member and FIRST Judge
Regional Champion**
Waialua High School
FIRST Team 359
McKinley High School
FIRST Team 368
China Urban Youth Robotics Alliance (Shanghai, China)
FIRST Team 5515
Regional Finalists
Maui High School
FIRST Team 2443
Maryknoll High School
FIRST Team 2441
Taipei American School (Taipei, Taiwan)
FIRST Team 4253
Rookie All Star**
Moloka‘i High School
FIRST Team 7724
FIRST Dean’s List Finalist Award
Katelyn Amoroso, Sacred Hearts Academy
FIRST Team 2437
Johnel Torrejas, Maui High School
FIRST Team 2443
Creativity Award
Taipei American School
FIRST Team 4253
Entrepreneurship Award
National Nanke International Experimental High School (Taipei, Taiwan)
FIRST Team 6998
Excellence in Engineering Award
Waialua High School
FIRST Team 359
Gracious Professionalism Award
Punahou School
FIRST Team 2090
Imagery Award
Mid Pacific Institute
FIRST Team 6704
Industrial Design Award
Kamehameha Schools (Kapalama)
FIRST Team 2444
Innovation in Control Award
McKinley High School
FIRST Team 368
Judges’ Award
Taipei Municipal ChengGong Senior High School (Taipei, Taiwan)
FIRST Team 7497
Quality Award
St. Louis High School
FIRST Team 4270
Rookie Inspiration Award
LeJardin Academy
FIRST Team 7548
Safety Award
Sacred Hearts Academy
FIRST Team 2437
Team Spirit Award
Kapolei High School
FIRST Team 2445
Wildcard **
Maui High School
FIRST Team 2443
Maryknoll High School
FIRST Team 2441
*The Chairman’s Award is the most prestigious award of the event and recognizes the team that embodies the goals and purpose of FIRST and best represents a model for other teams to emulate.
**Denotes awards where teams qualify to participate in the FIRST Championship to be held in Houston, Texas.
About the FIRST® Hawai‘i Robotics Competition
Held since 2008, The FIRST Hawai‘i Robotics Competition (FRC) is an annual competition that challenges high school students to working alongside professional mentors in designing and building robots. Competing in a contest that measures the effectiveness of each robot and the power of teamwork, collaboration and professionalism, the program’s goal is to motivate students to consider technology as a career by using robots to solve or mitigate real world problems.
About the Friends of Hawai’i Robotics
Now in its 12th year, Friends of Hawai‘i Robotics (Friends) is a registered Hawai‘i 501(c)(3) not-for-profit, non-partisan organization. Initially stated as the Robotics Organizing Committee in 2006, the ROC folded into Friends with a board of directors of leading community leaders.
Friends of Hawai‘i Robotics’ year-round mission and commitment is to create additional opportunities for students to develop essential 21st-century life skills, which prepare them to become Hawai‘i’s leaders of tomorrow.
Recognizing the importance of promoting robotics at an early age, and sustaining students’ interest in STEM education, “Friends” supports Hawai‘i’s nine robotics programs in elementary, middle and high schools statewide.
Hands-on robotics education has proven to be a successful STEM education pathway through which students become engaged with learning and their passion is ignited. As stressed in the National Academies report “Rising Above the Gathering Storm”: “Students must acquire such skills as adaptability, complex communication, social skills, non-routine problem-solving, self-management, and systems thinking to compete in the modern economy.”
A board of trustees manages the corporate and individual contributions which are turned into grants for Hawai‘i school teams.