Double Drowning Reported Near Big Island Resort

The Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to the Sheraton Keauhou Resort at 4:10 p.m. to a report of a double drowning.

Initially, HFD responded to a report of two children floating face down in the ocean fronting the Sheraton Keauhou Resort. Victims were reported to be approximately 40-feet from shore, one male and one female.

Upon arrival of HFD personnel, assistance was provided by a tour boat that was docked at the harbor near the Sheraton. HFD personnel boarded the boat, which searched for approximately two minutes and found the victims.

One male, approximately 40 to 50 years old was located about 15-feet from the coastline, and one female in her 40s about 40-feet out. Both were rescued from the water and taken to the boat where resuscitation efforts were initiated while the patients were transported back to the pier. Medic units were standing by and transported both patients in critical condition to Kona Community Hospital.