Wind Advisory Issued for Big Island Summits

3:25 PM HST Friday, March 29, 2019

A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BIG ISLAND SUMMITS

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday.

WINDS: Southwest 30 to 50 mph with localized gusts over 55 mph.

SPONSORED VIDEO

IMPACTS: Motorists, especially those in high-profile vehicles, are urged to drive with extreme caution.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Wind Advisory for the summits means that sustained winds of at least 45 mph, or gusts of at least 55 mph, are expected.