Wind Advisory Issued for Big Island Summits

Wind Advisory Issued for Big Island SummitsMarch 29, 2019, 3:49 PM HST (Updated March 29, 2019, 3:49 PM)
3:25 PM HST Friday, March 29, 2019
A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BIG ISLAND SUMMITS
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday.
WINDS: Southwest 30 to 50 mph with localized gusts over 55 mph.
SPONSORED VIDEO
IMPACTS: Motorists, especially those in high-profile vehicles, are urged to drive with extreme caution.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A Wind Advisory for the summits means that sustained winds of at least 45 mph, or gusts of at least 55 mph, are expected.