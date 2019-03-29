March 29, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North northwest wind around 7 mph becoming west southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Sunny, with a high near 76. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South southeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind around 6 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

