Ocean View Fire Destroys Home

The Hawai‘i Fire Department arrived on the scene of a single-family dwelling fire on Bamboo Lane between Sea Breeze Parkway and Kona Drive on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 6:43 p.m.

Because the building was fully engulfed in flames with imminent structural collapse and limited water supply, a defensive strategy was initiated with exposure protection in place around the perimeter of structure.

There was no indication of occupants at time of fire.

The fire was extinguished at 8:13 p.m.. An overhaul was initiated, and upon completion, the scene turned over to the Inspector for investigation.

Damage is estimated at $150,000.