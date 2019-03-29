AD
Ocean View Fire Destroys Home

By Big Island Now
March 29, 2019, 7:25 AM HST (Updated March 29, 2019, 7:26 AM)
The Hawai‘i Fire Department arrived on the scene of a single-family dwelling fire on Bamboo Lane between Sea Breeze Parkway and Kona Drive on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 6:43 p.m.

Because the building was fully engulfed in flames with imminent structural collapse and limited water supply, a defensive strategy was initiated with exposure protection in place around the perimeter of structure.

There was no indication of occupants at time of fire.

The fire was extinguished at 8:13 p.m.. An overhaul was initiated, and upon completion, the scene turned over to the Inspector for investigation.

The HOVE structure fire on was on Bamboo Lane between Sea Breeze Parkway and Kona Drive. Google map

Damage is estimated at $150,000.

