15th Annual Hilo Huli Tickets Now Available

The 15th annual Hilo Huli sponsored by the Rotary Club of South Hilo will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Coconut Island.

Enjoy an afternoon of all you can eat food and drinks, including wine and beer, music and a silent auction.

Funds raised will go to the Rotary Club of South Hilo Foundation to support the works of the Hilo Medical Center Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Island.

Tickets are $55.00 in advance and $65 at the door. Children under 2 years are free.

SPONSORED VIDEO

A shuttle service to Coconut Island from Hilo Civic Auditorium will be provided.

Go online to purchase tickets.