Scheduled Weekend Lane & Road Closures: March 29–31

The State of Hawai’i Department of Transportation and the County of Hawai’i Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary road and lane closures from Friday to Sunday, March 29 to 31, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU HIGHWAY (ROUTE 19)

NORTH KONA (WEEKEND CLOSURE) Intermittent lane closure on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Waikoloa Beach Road on Sunday, March 31 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., for the Lavaman Triathlon event.

For more information, please visit the Lavaman Triathlon website.

BAY FRONT HIGHWAY (ROUTE 19)

SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND CLOSURE) Closure of Bay Front Highway (Route 19) in both directions from Pauahi Street to Waianuenue Avenue on Saturday, March 30 from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., for the American Heart Walk event. The alternate route will be thru Kamehameha Avenue.

For more information, visit the American Heart Association website.