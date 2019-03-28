‘Game of Extremes’ Climate Workshop Set for April 3

Hawai‘i County is offering a “Game of Extremes” Interactive Climate Change Workshop on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hilo Municipal Golf Course – Multipurpose Room, at 340 Haihai St. in Hilo.

This workshop is meant to be a fun way to learn about climate change, its impacts and how we can adapt.

Faced with climate impacts on a fictional community, participants will decide how to make community assets most resilient.

The workshop will be facilitated by Kristin Baja, the climate resilience officer for the Urban Sustainability Director’s Network. Baja helps local governments identify strategic ways to

advance climate resilience planning and implementation.

Seating is limited. Register online.

For answers to questions or more information, contact Michelle Agbigay at (808) 961-8375 or Michelle.Agbigay@hawaiicounty.gov.