UPDATE 3: Kohala Middle School Lockdown Ends

UPDATE 3: March 27, 2019, 1:57 PM

UPDATE 2: March 27, 1:50 PM

Hawai‘i Island Dispatch confirmed that the lockdown is over.

One lane of traffic is now open on Akoni Pule Highway between Iole Road and Halaula Road. Drive with caution. First responders are still on the scene.

UPDATE 1: March 27, 1:15 PM

Kohala Middle School remains on lockdown as police search for a shooting suspect in North Kohala.

Officers responded to the incident at Akoni Pule Highway at about 9:30 a.m.

An HPD official said a victim was taken to North Hawaii Community Hospital and later to flown to O‘ahu for additional care.

The school day ended at 12:55 p.m., but students are not being released to go home.

A Hawai‘i Department of Education spokesman said all students have been secured in classrooms until an all clear is given.

Kapa‘au Post Office is also closed.

Big Island Now will publish more information as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL POST: March 27, 12:21 PM

The Hawai‘i Police Department has confirmed that Kohala Middle School is on lockdown as of Wednesday, March, 27, 2019, at 12:16 p.m.

There are reports of a manhunt in the area and the police have confirmed there was a shooting incident.

At 10:10 a.m., Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) at/between Iole Road and Halaula Road in the North Kohala District was closed, per an HPD notification.

