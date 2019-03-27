Local Volunteers Complete Pāhoa Roundabout Beautification Project

Malama O Puna, in conjunction with students from the Big Island Youth Challenge and the Hawaiʻi Police Department, conducted a beautification project on the Pāhoa roundabout on March 23, 2019.

Malama O Puna, led by Rene Siracusa, coordinated a joint effort with 12 members of the Hawaiʻi Youth Challenge/staff, and the Hawaiʻi Police Department in removing the weeds near the Pāhoa roundabout.

Siracusa obtained the proper permits from the state to have weeds pulled and foliage replanted in three medians around the roundabout.

The youths continuously pulled the weeds and filled up bags which Siracusa disposed of in the green waste at the Pāhoa Transfer Station.

The HPD officer directed traffic to ensure the safety of all personnel working in the area.

The weeds will be eliminated by the Youth Challenge quarterly.

Siracusa is working with other business and volunteers to obtain donations of foliage.