UPDATE: Flood Advisory Cancelled

UPDATE: March 27, 2019, 8:57 PM



The Flood Advisory has been cancelled.

ORIGINAL POST: March 27, 7:06 PM

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the Island of Hawai‘i until 10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

SPONSORED VIDEO

At 6:53 p.m. radars show locally heavy showers over the lower slopes of the Big Island of Hawai‘i between Waikoloa Village and Hōnaunau. The gage at Kealakekua reported rain falling at a rate of two inches per hour and radars showed heavy showers over.

Locations in the advisory include, but are not limited to Kailua-Kona, Kealakekua, Hōnalo, Captain Cook, Pu‘uanahulu, Kalaoa, Hōnaunau, Kahalu‘u-Keauhou, Puako, Kainaliu, Waikoloa Village and Hōlualoa.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS