UPDATE: Flood Advisory Cancelled

UPDATE: Flood Advisory CancelledMarch 27, 2019, 7:06 PM HST (Updated March 27, 2019, 9:26 PM)
UPDATE: March 27, 2019, 8:57 PM
The Flood Advisory has been cancelled.
ORIGINAL POST: March 27, 7:06 PM
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the Island of Hawai‘i until 10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
At 6:53 p.m. radars show locally heavy showers over the lower slopes of the Big Island of Hawai‘i between Waikoloa Village and Hōnaunau. The gage at Kealakekua reported rain falling at a rate of two inches per hour and radars showed heavy showers over.
Locations in the advisory include, but are not limited to Kailua-Kona, Kealakekua, Hōnalo, Captain Cook, Pu‘uanahulu, Kalaoa, Hōnaunau, Kahalu‘u-Keauhou, Puako, Kainaliu, Waikoloa Village and Hōlualoa.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
- Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.
- Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
- Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.