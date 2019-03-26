Hawai‘i Dems Seeking Comment on 2020 Delegate Selection Plan

Hawai‘i Democrats are seeking public comment on an ambitious 2020 delegate selection plan. Following reforms crafted by the Democratic National Committee to provide a more transparent and open presidential nominating process, the Democratic Party of Hawaii proposes a plan that will make participation more accessible for Hawai‘i voters.

“Our team has developed an innovate and inclusive plan to engage our community,”said Chair Keali‘i Lopez. “Hawai‘i’s residents will have the opportunity to join the Democratic Party and select their preference for the next president of the United States from this stellar field of candidates. We are working to ensure that every voter is given the chance to cast a ballot and make a difference.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

The proposed plan includes:

Vote-by-Mail ballots provided to all active members

Same-day voter and party registration at polling locations on April 4

A ranked-choice ballot where voters can rank their top three preferences

Members of the public wishing to view the draft and provide comment can go online for details. The public comment period will end at noon on April 23, 2019.