State Conservation Enforcement Officers Being Recruited

The Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) is beginning recruitment for Conservation & Resources Enforcement Officer (I) positions to fill vacancies across the state.

“Since these positions do not require any previous law enforcement experience, we expect a large number of people will be interested in applying,” said DOCARE Enforcement Chief Jason Redulla. “We have a limited number of positions available and anyone interested in applying should do so as soon as possible.”

This CREO job recruitment, for both permanent and temporary positions, will be advertised on the State of Hawai‘i jobs website, operated by the Department of Human Resources Development and this is also where people can submit their applications and other required documentation.

Basic qualifications include:

Minimum age of 21 at the time of application

Two years of general work experience

Meet federal and state firearms regulations

Able to swim 100 meters within three minutes

Able to hike one mile within 20 minutes

Valid driver’s license

Applicants subject to background & fingerprint clearances, pre-employment drug testing

To apply and submit documents online. Recruitment begins Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at midnight.

DOCARE Academy Graduation, Nov. 30, 2018 from Hawaii DLNR on Vimeo.