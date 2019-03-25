Pāhoa Man Charged for Theft & Firearm Offenses

The Hawai‘i Police Department reports that a 43-year-old Pāhoa man was charged for theft and firearm offenses after the crime was captured on video surveillance.

After conferring with prosecutors, detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section charged Captain Max Starbuck Blackwell with first-degree burglary, one count of third-degree theft, one count of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, one count of place to keep, and one count of registration mandatory. Bail for Blackwell was set at $13,000 and he is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Monday, March 25, 2019.

Blackwell’s charges stem from an incident that occurred on Wednesday, March 20, when Blackwell allegedly entered a Malama Street property in Pāhoa and allegedly removed surveillance cameras from the residence. While conducting checks, officers were able to locate the property that was seen in surveillance footage before the system was disabled.

In addition to recovering a stolen motorcycle, police also recovered the stolen surveillance cameras and a firearm.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.