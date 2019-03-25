Nominations Sought to Serve on Water Resource Management Commission

The Nominating Committee for the Commission on Water Resource Management (CWRM) is accepting applications for one vacant Commissioner’s position. The new term for the Commissioner will begin July 1, 2019 and run for four (4) years, expiring on June 30, 2023. The Nominating Committee will review applications and send the Governor the names of at least three (3) people deemed qualified according to Hawai‘i Revised Statutes. The appointment is subject to confirmation of the Senate.

CWRM has exclusive jurisdiction and final authority over matters relating to the implementation and administration of the State Water Code. The Governor appoints five of the seven members to the Commission. The two remaining commissioners are ex-officio voting members: the Chairperson of the Board of Land and Natural Resources and the Director of the Department of Health.

State law requires that each member selected by the Nominating Committee have “substantial experience or expertise in the area of water resource management.” Commission members serve a four-year term without pay, although expenses are reimbursed.

Applications and resumes should be postmarked no later than Thursday, April 18, 2019: Nominating Committee, Commission on Water Resource Management, 1151 Punchbowl Street, Room 227, Honolulu, HI 96813

To apply online click here. For more information, go online.