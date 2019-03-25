March 25, 2019 Weather Forecast

March 25, 2019 Weather ForecastMarch 25, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated March 25, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Frequent showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 79. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Windy, with an east wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 66. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 60. North northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Frequent showers, mainly before noon. High near 77. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
