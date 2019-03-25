AD
ADVERTISEMENT

March 25, 2019 Weather Forecast

By Big Island Now
March 25, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated March 25, 2019, 5:00 AM)
×

no slideshow

Photo: James Grenz

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

    +
    SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

    Hilo

    SPONSORED VIDEO

    Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Monday: Frequent showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 79. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kona

    Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Waimea

    Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Monday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

    Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Kohala

    Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Windy, with an east wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 66. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

    Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    South Point

    Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

    Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

    Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

    Puna

    Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 60. North northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Monday: Frequent showers, mainly before noon. High near 77. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

    Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Waikoloa

    Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

    Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

    Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Looking Ahead

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Print

    Share this Article

    You Might Also Like

    Get Weekly Updates

    Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    View Comments