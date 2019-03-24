Residential ‘Shack’ Destroyed in Eden Roc Fire

Hawai‘i Island firefighters arrived at the scene of a structure fire at 11-1744 Ohelo St. in the Kea‘au Fire District in Eden Roc on March 24, 2019, at 4:10 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found an un-permitted, small, single-story, 12-by-20-foot shack-type structure with a tarp roof with contents fully involved in fire.

The structure was located on uncleared land with another shack-type structure on the property.

The fire was contained to the already involved structure and surrounding brush.

The fire was extinguished and overhauled at 5 a.m.

Hawai‘i Police Department officers were on scene.

HELCO was not advised, as no power lines went to this structure.

Hawai‘i Fire Department units returned to quarters after overhaul and wet down of surrounding brush.

The occupant denied need for Red Cross services and refused treatment or transport of EMS services from minor heat exposure to their feet.

The structure and its contents were a total loss.