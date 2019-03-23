Public Invited for 1st Hawai‘i Island Economic Summit

Community leaders, business owners and individuals are invited to attend the 1st Annual Hawai‘i Island Economic Summit presented by Windermere C & H Properties. The free community event will be held on April 15, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, at the Courtyard Marriott King Kamehameha Kona Beach Hotel in Kailua-Kona.

Two special guests speakers will lead conversations on the impacts of global, national and local economic trends. The public is invited to join in the discussion to better understand how to respond to these changes.

Matthew Gardner, chief economist at Windermere Real Estate, and Paul Brewbaker, principal and economist with TZ Economics, will share their years of experience with worldwide and local market insights with summit attendees. A public Q&A session will follow their talks.

Registration is required. RSVP here.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Gardner has nearly three decades of professional experience both in the U.S. and U.K. He sits on the Washington State Governor’s Council of Economic Advisors; chairs the Board of Trustees at the Washington Center for Real Estate Research at the University of Washington; and is an advisory board member at the Runstad Center for Real Estate Studies at the University of Washington where he lectures on real estate economics. Gardner is also one of a select few economists who provide market forecasts to Reuters for their Home Price Forecast Survey and also participates in Zillow’s Home Price Expectation Survey.

Brewbaker is an economist and principal at TZ Economics, a consulting firm involved in corporate work and litigation support in Hawai‘i. He has studied the Hawai‘iʻs economy for the last 25 years and previously served as senior vice president and chief economist for Bank of Hawai‘i. A Stanford University graduate, Brewbaker received his Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Hawai‘i. He has lectured extensively in international, monetary and financial economics, and is a member of the American Economic Association, the American Finance Association and the National Association for Business Economics.