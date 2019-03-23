March 23, 2019 Weather Forecast

March 23, 2019 Weather ForecastMarch 23, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated March 23, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East northeast wind around 7 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Windy, with an east wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 30 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 49 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers after 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. West northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. North northeast wind 5 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov