Hawaii Water Service, a subsidiary of California Water Service Group, will acquire the Kalaeloa Water Company, a water and wastewater utility located in the growing Kapolei area of Honolulu County on O‘ahu, pending approval by the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission, a March 20, 2019, press release disclosed.

As part of the purchase from an affiliate of Hunt Companies, Hawaii Water will own and operate the water and wastewater systems, which currently serve residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Kalaeloa, a 3,700-acre area located on the former Barbers Point Naval Air Station.

“We look forward to welcoming Kalaeloa customers to Hawaii Water and providing them with the same quality, service, and value that we provide to our other customers on the islands,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, president and CEO of Hawaii Water Service. “We appreciate the diligence of Hunt Companies and the HPUC, as we all work toward the same goal of ensuring Kalaeloa customers continue to have reliable, high-quality utility services.”

In addition to the new Kalaeloa customers, Hawaii Water currently provides water and/or wastewater utility services to 4,500 customers, including a number of large resorts and condominium complexes, in the communities of Waikoloa, North Kona Coast and Kohala Coast on the Big Island and Kā‘anapali and Pukalani on Maui.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Hawaii Water currently has 45 employees, who provide services including meter reading, water quality testing, water and wastewater treatment, water system design and construction, and customer service.

Hawaii Water Service is a wholly owned subsidiary of California Water Service Group, which also includes California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated utility service to approximately 2 million people in more than 100 California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii communities. Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.”

Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.